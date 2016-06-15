Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 15, 2016 | 7:55pm IST

Father's Day behind bars

Inmates watch a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Inmates watch a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Inmates watch a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
1 / 12
An inmate performs during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

An inmate performs during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An inmate performs during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
2 / 12
Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
3 / 12
An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
4 / 12
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
5 / 12
An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
6 / 12
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
7 / 12
Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
8 / 12
Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
9 / 12
Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
10 / 12
Inmates make crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Inmates make crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Inmates make crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
11 / 12
An inmate with dog talks to a guard during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

An inmate with dog talks to a guard during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
An inmate with dog talks to a guard during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Next Slideshows

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

15 Jun 2016
E3 gaming expo

E3 gaming expo

Highlights from the 2016 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

15 Jun 2016
Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday

Hindu group celebrates Trump's birthday

A Hindu fringe group celebrates the 70th birthday of Donald Trump, calling the U.S. presidential contender the "savior of humanity" who could end the global...

14 Jun 2016
Greenland's vanishing ice

Greenland's vanishing ice

Arctic regions are warming at about twice the global average.

13 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast