Father's Day in Prison

Erika, 11, watches the sun rise as she takes an overnight bus from Los Angeles to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. An annual Father's Day event, "Get On The Bus" brings children in California to visit their fathers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. Regular prison visits lower rates of recidivism for the parent, and make the child better emotionally adjusted and less likely to become delinquent, according to The Center for Restorative Justice Works, the non-profit organization that runs the "Get on the Bus" program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson