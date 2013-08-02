Faux Paris in China
A farmer walks through a field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. The housing development, modeled on Paris with a scaled-replica of the Eiffel Tower, was designed to...more
A farmer walks through a field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. The housing development, modeled on Paris with a scaled-replica of the Eiffel Tower, was designed to accommodate at least ten thousand residents but is now considered a 'ghost town'. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view of the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A resident stands on the balcony of his apartment at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A lightning bolt streaks across the sky above a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman walks past a supermarket at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A farmer collects corn stalks in a field under a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers stand in a balcony outside an apartment at Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
A worker pushes a wheelbarrow at a construction site in Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
An aerial view of Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy sits in front of a fountain at Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers fix the bricks on the pathway at Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
An aerial view of Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
