Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 2, 2013 | 8:26pm IST

Favelas in arms

<p>A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an...more

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
1 / 26
<p>Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
2 / 26
<p>Police react while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police react while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police react while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
3 / 26
<p>Police search youths for weapons and drugs while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police search youths for weapons and drugs while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police search youths for weapons and drugs while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
4 / 26
<p>A policeman patrols as a family crosses a street in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A policeman patrols as a family crosses a street in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A policeman patrols as a family crosses a street in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
5 / 26
<p>Police patrol past the "rifle wall" pockmarked by bullets from many shootouts between drug gangs and police, in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police patrol past the "rifle wall" pockmarked by bullets from many shootouts between drug gangs and police, in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police patrol past the "rifle wall" pockmarked by bullets from many shootouts between drug gangs and police, in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
6 / 26
<p>A police officer watches live security cameras aimed at different points of the city where violence is common, at a command center in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A police officer watches live security cameras aimed at different points of the city where violence is common, at a command center in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A police officer watches live security cameras aimed at different points of the city where violence is common, at a command center in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
7 / 26
<p>A cross stands with a pistol painted on it as a threat to police in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A cross stands with a pistol painted on it as a threat to police in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A cross stands with a pistol painted on it as a threat to police in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
8 / 26
<p>Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
9 / 26
<p>Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
10 / 26
<p>Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
11 / 26
<p>Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
12 / 26
<p>Brazilian drug gang members pose with weapons atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Brazilian drug gang members pose with weapons atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Brazilian drug gang members pose with weapons atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
13 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Firecracker, 22, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Firecracker, 22, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Firecracker, 22, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
14 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Pilintra, 26, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Pilintra, 26, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Pilintra, 26, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
15 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun and his medallion of St. George, in a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun and his medallion of St. George, in a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun and his medallion of St. George, in a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
16 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Poison, 18, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Poison, 18, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Poison, 18, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
17 / 26
<p>A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
18 / 26
<p>The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
19 / 26
<p>The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho more

Thursday, May 02, 2013

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
20 / 26
<p>The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho more

Thursday, May 02, 2013

The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
21 / 26
<p>Brazilian woman Ana Claudia, who witnessed her son Reinaldo being beaten and shot dead by drug traffickers, cries during an interview in the Fazendo Couto slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Brazilian woman Ana Claudia, who witnessed her son Reinaldo being beaten and shot dead by drug traffickers, cries during an interview in the Fazendo Couto slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Brazilian woman Ana Claudia, who witnessed her son Reinaldo being beaten and shot dead by drug traffickers, cries during an interview in the Fazendo Couto slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
22 / 26
<p>Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
23 / 26
<p>Residents observe as police forensic workers remove the body of a person shot dead on the streets of the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Residents observe as police forensic workers remove the body of a person shot dead on the streets of the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

Residents observe as police forensic workers remove the body of a person shot dead on the streets of the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
24 / 26
<p>The body of a woman lies in public view after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a woman lies in public view after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

The body of a woman lies in public view after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
25 / 26
<p>The body of a woman is picked up by police forensic workers after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

The body of a woman is picked up by police forensic workers after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Thursday, May 02, 2013

The body of a woman is picked up by police forensic workers after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
May Day rallies

May Day rallies

Next Slideshows

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

Workers hit by lower living standards and record high unemployment stage May Day protests.

02 May 2013
Face transplants

Face transplants

A look at those who have undergone face transplant surgery.

01 May 2013
Destroying Mexico's guns

Destroying Mexico's guns

The Mexican military is in charge of storing and destroying weapons confiscated in the ongoing drug war and those handed in by the civilian population.

30 Apr 2013
Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

Queen Beatrix passes crown to son

The Netherlands celebrates Queen's Day, as Queen Beatrix abdicates and is succeeded by her eldest son Willem-Alexander.

01 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures