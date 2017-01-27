Fear in an Iraqi interrogation room
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. The boy's fear was palpable as Iraqi soldiers brought him blindfolded before an...more
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. "They have planted him as a sleeper cell," Fatlawi said when the boy was out of earshot. "He will be a secret informant for Daesh." Slight and wearing jeans, the...more
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. After three weeks, the recruits were allowed to go home on break: "They told us to come back, but I didn't. I was scared," said the boy. Fatlawi was not...more
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
