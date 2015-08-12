Feeling faint

A woman faints as part of a trance during a Gaga ceremony in a batey, or a village originally created by workers around sugar plantations, called Batey La Higuera, Dominican Republic, April 18, 2014. The ceremony, which is a combination of Santeria,...more

A woman faints as part of a trance during a Gaga ceremony in a batey, or a village originally created by workers around sugar plantations, called Batey La Higuera, Dominican Republic, April 18, 2014. The ceremony, which is a combination of Santeria, Voodoo and Christianity beliefs that is called Gaga and originated in Haiti, is held during Lent and Holy Week especially in areas near sugar cane plantations. EUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

