Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 1:10am IST

Feeling faint

Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters carry a man that fainted during the funeral of his friend, Hezbollah fighter Ali Manana, in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters carry a man that fainted during the funeral of his friend, Hezbollah fighter Ali Manana, in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters carry a man that fainted during the funeral of his friend, Hezbollah fighter Ali Manana, in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
1 / 24
Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 24
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2011
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Close
3 / 24
Runner-up Chanya Denfanapapol is carried off the stage after fainting at the end of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2010 transvestite contest as winner Nalada Thamthanakom (4th L) looks on in the beach resort town of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok late May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Runner-up Chanya Denfanapapol is carried off the stage after fainting at the end of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2010 transvestite contest as winner Nalada Thamthanakom (4th L) looks on in the beach resort town of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 08, 2010
Runner-up Chanya Denfanapapol is carried off the stage after fainting at the end of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2010 transvestite contest as winner Nalada Thamthanakom (4th L) looks on in the beach resort town of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok late May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Close
4 / 24
An Indian soldier is carried away after he fainted during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian soldier is carried away after he fainted during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
An Indian soldier is carried away after he fainted during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 24
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern city of Chennai, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern city of Chennai, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2013
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern city of Chennai, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Close
6 / 24
Devotees of the Black Nazarene lifts-up a woman who fainted during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Devotees of the Black Nazarene lifts-up a woman who fainted during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Devotees of the Black Nazarene lifts-up a woman who fainted during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
7 / 24
A member of Brazil's presidential guard is attended to after fainting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, December 12, 2013. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

A member of Brazil's presidential guard is attended to after fainting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, December 12, 2013. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2013
A member of Brazil's presidential guard is attended to after fainting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, December 12, 2013. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 24
A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2013
A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
9 / 24
An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2008
An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Close
10 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall reach towards a pageboy who fainted as Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in London, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall reach towards a pageboy who fainted as Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in London, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall reach towards a pageboy who fainted as Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in London, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 24
Japan's team officials assist Hiromi Kobayashi after the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Japan's team officials assist Hiromi Kobayashi after the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Reuters / Saturday, August 23, 2008
Japan's team officials assist Hiromi Kobayashi after the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Chan
Close
12 / 24
An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
13 / 24
A Millwall soccer fan falls unconscious after being arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A Millwall soccer fan falls unconscious after being arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2013
A Millwall soccer fan falls unconscious after being arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
14 / 24
A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
15 / 24
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2013
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 24
A woman faints during a protest in Casablanca, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman faints during a protest in Casablanca, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2011
A woman faints during a protest in Casablanca, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
17 / 24
Colombian fans carry a woman who fainted, before the arrival of Colombia's national soccer team at Bolivar Park in Bogota, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Colombian fans carry a woman who fainted, before the arrival of Colombia's national soccer team at Bolivar Park in Bogota, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
Colombian fans carry a woman who fainted, before the arrival of Colombia's national soccer team at Bolivar Park in Bogota, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
18 / 24
A guardsman of the Grenadier Guards faints during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A guardsman of the Grenadier Guards faints during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
A guardsman of the Grenadier Guards faints during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
19 / 24
A woman faints as part of a trance during a Gaga ceremony in a batey, or a village originally created by workers around sugar plantations, called Batey La Higuera, Dominican Republic, April 18, 2014. The ceremony, which is a combination of Santeria, Voodoo and Christianity beliefs that is called Gaga and originated in Haiti, is held during Lent and Holy Week especially in areas near sugar cane plantations. EUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A woman faints as part of a trance during a Gaga ceremony in a batey, or a village originally created by workers around sugar plantations, called Batey La Higuera, Dominican Republic, April 18, 2014. The ceremony, which is a combination of Santeria,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 19, 2014
A woman faints as part of a trance during a Gaga ceremony in a batey, or a village originally created by workers around sugar plantations, called Batey La Higuera, Dominican Republic, April 18, 2014. The ceremony, which is a combination of Santeria, Voodoo and Christianity beliefs that is called Gaga and originated in Haiti, is held during Lent and Holy Week especially in areas near sugar cane plantations. EUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
20 / 24
A Bundeswehr soldier faints during a ceremonial swearing-in, in Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A Bundeswehr soldier faints during a ceremonial swearing-in, in Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
A Bundeswehr soldier faints during a ceremonial swearing-in, in Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
21 / 24
A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat, April 30, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat, April 30, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2007
A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat, April 30, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
22 / 24
A devotee who passed out is carried to a first aid station at the start of a procession for the statue of the Black Nazarene in Manila, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana

A devotee who passed out is carried to a first aid station at the start of a procession for the statue of the Black Nazarene in Manila, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2009
A devotee who passed out is carried to a first aid station at the start of a procession for the statue of the Black Nazarene in Manila, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana
Close
23 / 24
A member from the airforce contingent lies on the ground after fainting during a ceremony marking Indonesia's 67th Independence Day in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

A member from the airforce contingent lies on the ground after fainting during a ceremony marking Indonesia's 67th Independence Day in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2012
A member from the airforce contingent lies on the ground after fainting during a ceremony marking Indonesia's 67th Independence Day in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

Next Slideshows

Unusual eats

Unusual eats

Meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

13 Aug 2015
Star-spangled Havana

Star-spangled Havana

As Cuba prepares to raise the U.S. flag at the embassy in Havana, residents don the stars and stripes.

12 Aug 2015
Selfie stick rising

Selfie stick rising

Love them or hate them, selfie sticks are often behind the camera.

12 Aug 2015
The odd one out

The odd one out

Dare to be different. A look at standing out in a crowd.

11 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast