Feeling faint
Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters carry a man that fainted during the funeral of his friend, Hezbollah fighter Ali Manana, in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Runner-up Chanya Denfanapapol is carried off the stage after fainting at the end of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2010 transvestite contest as winner Nalada Thamthanakom (4th L) looks on in the beach resort town of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok...more
An Indian soldier is carried away after he fainted during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern city of Chennai, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Devotees of the Black Nazarene lifts-up a woman who fainted during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A member of Brazil's presidential guard is attended to after fainting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, December 12, 2013. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall reach towards a pageboy who fainted as Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in London, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Japan's team officials assist Hiromi Kobayashi after the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Chan
An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A Millwall soccer fan falls unconscious after being arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman faints during a protest in Casablanca, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Colombian fans carry a woman who fainted, before the arrival of Colombia's national soccer team at Bolivar Park in Bogota, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A guardsman of the Grenadier Guards faints during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman faints as part of a trance during a Gaga ceremony in a batey, or a village originally created by workers around sugar plantations, called Batey La Higuera, Dominican Republic, April 18, 2014. The ceremony, which is a combination of Santeria,...more
A Bundeswehr soldier faints during a ceremonial swearing-in, in Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat, April 30, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A devotee who passed out is carried to a first aid station at the start of a procession for the statue of the Black Nazarene in Manila, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana
A member from the airforce contingent lies on the ground after fainting during a ceremony marking Indonesia's 67th Independence Day in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Next Slideshows
Unusual eats
Meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.
Star-spangled Havana
As Cuba prepares to raise the U.S. flag at the embassy in Havana, residents don the stars and stripes.
Selfie stick rising
Love them or hate them, selfie sticks are often behind the camera.
The odd one out
Dare to be different. A look at standing out in a crowd.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.