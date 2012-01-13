Female bodyguard training
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, smashes a bottle over a female recruit's head during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits follow the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainees dressed in swimming suits follow the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker armed with a knife during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. According to the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security REUTERS/David Gray
Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker armed with a knife during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. According to the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits sink their heads into the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily more
Trainees dressed in swimming suits sink their heads into the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A trainee dressed in a swimming suit steps on the stomachs of other trainees with the help of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China...more
A trainee dressed in a swimming suit steps on the stomachs of other trainees with the help of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. engage trainees dressed in swimming suits as they crawl on the beach during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. engage trainees dressed in swimming suits as they crawl on the beach during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Company practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Female recruits from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Company practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees gather at the beach as they wait for the beginning of a training session for female bodyguards organised by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainees gather at the beach as they wait for the beginning of a training session for female bodyguards organised by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A trainer pours a bucket of water on a trainee during a training session for female body guards organized by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A trainer pours a bucket of water on a trainee during a training session for female body guards organized by Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits use rubber knives to practice disarming an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Female recruits use rubber knives to practice disarming an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainees dressed in swimming suits do exercises under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimsuits run through waves under the direction of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainees dressed in swimsuits run through waves under the direction of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits using rubber guns practice how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Female recruits using rubber guns practice how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to disarm an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co, shows female recruits how to disarm an armed attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits carry a log on their shoulders as they walk through the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January...more
Trainees dressed in swimming suits carry a log on their shoulders as they walk through the sea under the instructions of a trainer from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Female recruits practice how to subdue an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co shows female recruits how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co shows female recruits how to disarm an attacker during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Trainees dressed in swimming suits run on the beach under the instructions of trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Trainees dressed in swimming suits run on the beach under the instructions of trainers from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co. during a training session in Sanya, Hainan province, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co demonstrates to female recruits, how to disarm an attacker, during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray more
An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant Ltd. Co demonstrates to female recruits, how to disarm an attacker, during a training session for China's first female bodyguards in Beijing, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Music returns to Afghanistan
The austere Taliban banned music outright in 1996.
Makar Sankranti
Hindu monks and pilgrims gear up for the festival of ‘Makar Sankranti’.
Miniature metropolis
A sculpture modeled on a fast-paced futuristic city.
India's battle against polio
India marks the first year in history it has recorded no new cases of polio.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.