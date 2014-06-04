Female celebrity power list
1: Oprah Winfrey is the most powerful female celebrity in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
2: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
3: Actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Vogue editor Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
5: Ellen Degeneres. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
8: Shakira. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10: Chinese actress Yao Chen. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
11: Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
