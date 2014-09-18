Female fighters of the Peshmerga
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The painted nails of a Kurdish Peshmerga female fighter are seen as she holds her gun during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014....more
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters practise the procedure of dealing with prisoners during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014....more
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters march during combat skills training before being deployed to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take up positions during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters strip their weapons during combat skills training before being deployed to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters practice the procedure of dealing with prisoners during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014....more
A Kurdish Peshmerga female fighter takes up a position during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters march during combat skills training before being deployed to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The painted nails of a Kurdish Peshmerga female fighter are seen as she takes up a position during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014....more
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters load magazines into their weapons during combat skills training before being deployed to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters walk during combat skills training before being deployed to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
