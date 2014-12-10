Female lion guards of India
Forest guard Rashila Ben holds a lion cub inside an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 1, 2014. The sanctuary, which is home to Asiatic lions, occupies an area of 1,412 square km and...more
Forest guards carrying wooden sticks patrol the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A female forest guard carries a tranquillizer gun in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Forest guard Rashila Ben (R) helps to unload a cage containing a rescued leopard at an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A forest guard poses for a photograph while patrolling on her motorcycle at the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Forest guards are silhouetted as they patrol at Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Female forest guards (L-R) Rashila Ben, Sangeeta and Darshana examine a lion faeces as they patrol the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Forest guards speak with children during an awareness campaign on nature inside the premises of Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
