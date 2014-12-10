Female lion guards of India

Forest guard Rashila Ben holds a lion cub inside an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 1, 2014. The sanctuary, which is home to Asiatic lions, occupies an area of 1,412 square km and...more

Forest guard Rashila Ben holds a lion cub inside an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 1, 2014. The sanctuary, which is home to Asiatic lions, occupies an area of 1,412 square km and employed female guards, for the first time in the country, back in 2007. According to one of the female guards, they earn a monthly salary of around $148 for working almost 12 hours a day, six days a week. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

