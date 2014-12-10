Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 10, 2014 | 11:15am IST

Female lion guards of India

Forest guard Rashila Ben holds a lion cub inside an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 1, 2014. The sanctuary, which is home to Asiatic lions, occupies an area of 1,412 square km and employed female guards, for the first time in the country, back in 2007. According to one of the female guards, they earn a monthly salary of around $148 for working almost 12 hours a day, six days a week. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Forest guards carrying wooden sticks patrol the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A female forest guard carries a tranquillizer gun in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Forest guard Rashila Ben (R) helps to unload a cage containing a rescued leopard at an animal hospital located in the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A forest guard poses for a photograph while patrolling on her motorcycle at the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, in Gujarat December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Forest guards are silhouetted as they patrol at Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Female forest guards (L-R) Rashila Ben, Sangeeta and Darshana examine a lion faeces as they patrol the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Forest guards speak with children during an awareness campaign on nature inside the premises of Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Sasan, Gujarat December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 09, 2014
