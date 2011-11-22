Edition:
Female veterans seeking help

<p>Army veteran Tara Eid, 50, uses an exercise machine at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. Eid has seven children, and was homeless many times over a period of 10 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Army veteran Tara Eid, 50, uses an exercise machine at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. Eid has seven children, and was homeless many times over a period of 10 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A poster is displayed at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Army veteran Cassandra Lewis, 52, sits in the garden at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Army veteran Tara Eid (L), 50, hugs army veteran Cassandra Lewis, 52, at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Navy veteran Andrea Rasmussen, 39, pets Sarge the dog at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A brain-storming list from a therapy session is posted on the wall at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Army veteran Tara Eid, 50, writes an essay at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Army veteran Cassandra Lewis, 52, listens to a conversation in the therapy room at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Navy veteran Andrea Rasmussen, 39, signs out as she goes out of New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Navy veteran Andrea Rasmussen, 39, pets Sarge the dog at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Navy veteran Andrea Rasmussen, 39, goes out from New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Army veteran Tara Eid, 50, sits in the therapy room at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Army veteran Tara Eid (L), 50, and navy veteran Andrea Rasmussen, 39, sit in the therapy room at New Directions women's house, a long-term transitional program for female veterans dealing with issues of homelessness, trauma and addiction, in Los Angeles, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

