Femicide in Central America

A woman gets pictures taken of her injuries by a medical examiner at the Prosecutor's office for crimes against women in Guatemala City, August 20, 2013. The woman presented charges against her partner and had pictures taken of the bruises and blows she said her partner had inflicted upon her. A report produced by the Pan American Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that over a quarter of women surveyed in both Guatemala and El Salvador said they had experienced physical or sexual violence from a partner, among women aged 15-49 who had ever been married or lived with a boyfriend. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez