Pictures | Fri Jul 8, 2016 | 11:25pm IST

Fendi at the Fountain

Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi during a show at the Trevi fountain in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of the show. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi

The 90th anniversary of Fendi in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of a show to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi. REUTERS/Max Rossi

