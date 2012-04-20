Edition:
Fenway turns 100

<p>The Boston Red Sox take the field in their throwback uniforms before their game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

The Boston Red Sox take the field in their throwback uniforms before their game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

<p>Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Hillerich &amp; Bradsby's Louisville Slugger bats at the specially made for the 100th Anniversary of Fenway Park game against the New York Yankees at the Louisville Slugger plant in Louisville, Kentucky, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II </p>

Hillerich & Bradsby's Louisville Slugger bats at the specially made for the 100th Anniversary of Fenway Park game against the New York Yankees at the Louisville Slugger plant in Louisville, Kentucky, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II more

<p>The imprint of a baseball on the side of the Green Monster, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

The imprint of a baseball on the side of the Green Monster, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Signatures fill the walls inside the Green Monster, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Signatures fill the walls inside the Green Monster, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fans arrive at Fenway Park as the Red Sox get ready to play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans arrive at Fenway Park as the Red Sox get ready to play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark in Boston, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark in Boston, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>An exterior sign outside Fenway Park, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

An exterior sign outside Fenway Park, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fans walk past the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans walk past the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fans sit beneath a giant screen showing a picture of nuns filling the seats at Fenway Park before the start of opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Fans sit beneath a giant screen showing a picture of nuns filling the seats at Fenway Park before the start of opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>The manual scoreboard pictured through a fisheye lens as it commemorates Fenway Park's 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

The manual scoreboard pictured through a fisheye lens as it commemorates Fenway Park's 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A cutout of former Red Sox player Babe Ruth stands among fans touring Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A cutout of former Red Sox player Babe Ruth stands among fans touring Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A man walks up the ramp before the start of the opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A man walks up the ramp before the start of the opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>A young fan looks inside the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A young fan looks inside the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fans toast to Fenway Park as former Red Sox players Pedro Martinez (top L) and Kevin Millar (top R) lead the Guinness record breaking attempt at largest toast during the pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox play the Yankees,April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Fans toast to Fenway Park as former Red Sox players Pedro Martinez (top L) and Kevin Millar (top R) lead the Guinness record breaking attempt at largest toast during the pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox play the Yankees,April 20, 2012....more

<p>Former Red Sox players and managers stand at second base and salute the flag during the pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox play the Yankees, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Former Red Sox players and managers stand at second base and salute the flag during the pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox play the Yankees, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Fenway Park is reflected in a fan's sunglasses during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fenway Park is reflected in a fan's sunglasses during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fans cheer as Fenway Park alumni take the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Fans cheer as Fenway Park alumni take the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>The lights on at Fenway Park as the Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

The lights on at Fenway Park as the Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Fans leave their handprints on the outfield wall during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans leave their handprints on the outfield wall during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

