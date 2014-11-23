Ferguson awaits grand jury decision
Protesters demonstrate at the site where Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A resident walks past an image of 18-year-old Michael Brown placed at a makeshift memorial near the site where he was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman stops to visit the memorial set up where Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Protesters block traffic in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks take part in a candlelight vigil outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
An activist, wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, watches a press conference from the sidelines at the Greatest St. Mark's Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Performance activists protest against what they said was 'police brutality' by taking part in a mock lynching near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester, who was among dozens demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, holds a U.S. flag outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, after she was among others blocking traffic outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri November 20,...more
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pictures of hands hung up on boarded-up shop fronts in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. "The aim of the project is to promote...more
Activists, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, block traffic while protesting the shooting of Michael Brown, outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident walks past a sign outside a business in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activist artists paste images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-up businesses in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police arrest a protester in the background as an officer holding a weapon clears the street of others demonstrating the death of Michael Brown, outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Workers board up the "I Love Ferguson" store in preparation for the grand jury verdict in the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator protests over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
An activist asks Missouri Governor Jay Nixon (unseen) a question during a news conference after Nixon swore in the Ferguson Commission, a panel charged with making recommendations to fix social and economic inequalities in Ferguson, in St. Louis,...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pattie Canter (R), a supporter of police officer Darren Wilson, is confronted by supporters of Michael Brown during a demonstration in the streets in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Snow-covered military vehicles parked behind Missouri National Guard depot, after a state of emergency was declared by Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, in St Louis, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A demonstrator takes part in a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator yells as he blocks an street intersection during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Children play in the snow across across the memorial on the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
