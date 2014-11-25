Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A man walks by the remains of a burned out cars at a car dealership in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014 following a night of rioting.
A man walks by the broken front window of a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A police officer looks over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers are drenched from a smoke alarm as they assist in clearing broken glass outside a burned and looted shop in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A National Guard walks by a Humvee in Clayton, Missouri November 25, 2014 following a night of rioting in nearby Ferguson.
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson, Missouri early morning November 25, 2014.
Protesters vandalize a car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A protestor falls on his knees and chant "hands up don't shoot" after learning the grand jury announcement that officer Darren Wilson will not face criminal charges, outside St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton, Missouri November 24, 2014. ...more
Police walk past a burning police car on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Missouri State Troopers in riot gear stand in formation outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A protester confronts a police officer after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson, Missouri, after a grand jury returned no indictment November 24, 2014.
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters listen to the grand jury announcement in the shooting of Michael Brown outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A man wearing a mask photographs a police helicopter overhead as he stands at a makeshift memorial, at the site where Michael Brown was shot and killed, in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Protesters raise a flag as they confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announces the grand jury's decision not to indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, November 24, 2014.
A man holds a sign outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters stand atop a car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters pray outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A member of the National Guard stands along a parked military vehicle in the back of a shopping center in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters hold hands in prayer outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Assembly Elections
Assembly elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand
Where ships come to die
Decommissioned ships are taken to ship breaking yards, where they are broken down and their parts sold off as scraps.
Mission to Tabit
A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.
Ferguson awaits grand jury decision
The town waits while a grand jury decides whether to indict a white police officer for shooting Michael Brown.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.