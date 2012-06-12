Ferragamo at the Louvre
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough
The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.
Farewell to Robin Gibb
Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the Bee Gees singer whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the trio the honour of having the...
Chris Brown "Today"
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.
Germany's next top model
Justin Bieber performs during the reality TV show "Germany's next top model by Heidi Klum."
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.