Festival for Ganesh
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. ...more
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fishermen carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more
Devotees transport idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu...more
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit...more
Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Devotees carry statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city...more
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September...more
Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
