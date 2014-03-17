Festival of colours
A college student, smeared with colour, smiles as her fellow students pour coloured powder on her during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A college student, smeared with colour, smiles as her fellow students pour coloured powder on her during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Boys throw coloured powder at another boy standing on a pole as they take part in Holi celebrations in Chennai March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Boys throw coloured powder at another boy standing on a pole as they take part in Holi celebrations in Chennai March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A man reacts to coloured water being splashed over him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A man reacts to coloured water being splashed over him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A girl sits on her father's shoulders cheers as she and others daubed in colours dance while celebrating Holi in Guwahati March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A girl sits on her father's shoulders cheers as she and others daubed in colours dance while celebrating Holi in Guwahati March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi in Guwahati March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi in Guwahati March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Men with their faces painted in silver pose as they celebrate Holi in Guwahati March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Men with their faces painted in silver pose as they celebrate Holi in Guwahati March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A Sadhu takes pictures with his mobile phone inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Sadhu takes pictures with his mobile phone inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest (unseen) outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest (unseen) outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest (unseen) outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest (unseen) outside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee daubed with colours stands beside a door inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee daubed with colours stands beside a door inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Men toss their shirts during 'kapda phaar' (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi celebrations in Pushkar in Rajasthan March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Men toss their shirts during 'kapda phaar' (cloth tearing) Holi, as part of Holi celebrations in Pushkar in Rajasthan March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu priest (L) throws coloured powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Shamlal Ji temple in Kolkata March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest (L) throws coloured powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Shamlal Ji temple in Kolkata March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. Holi in...more
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near Mathura March 17, 2014. Holi in Phalen starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story will be re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People celebrate during Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 16, 2014. Holi marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People celebrate during Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 16, 2014. Holi marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 16, 2014. Holi marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 16, 2014. Holi marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist celebrates Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 16, 2014. Holi marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist celebrates Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 16, 2014. Holi marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy daubed in coloured powder reacts as other boys spray coloured water on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy daubed in coloured powder reacts as other boys spray coloured water on him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy smeared with colours is dragged through coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy smeared with colours is dragged through coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy reacts as other boys throw coloured powder at him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy reacts as other boys throw coloured powder at him during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy sits under a water tap to wash himself after taking part in Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy sits under a water tap to wash himself after taking part in Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A girl smeared with colours reacts as another girl throws coloured powder at her during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A girl smeared with colours reacts as another girl throws coloured powder at her during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy smeared with colour reacts as other boys rub coloured powder on his head and face during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy smeared with colour reacts as other boys rub coloured powder on his head and face during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy sits in a plastic container filled with coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy sits in a plastic container filled with coloured water during Holi celebrations in Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A crowd cheer and dance as they throw coloured powder in the air during celebrations for the Holi Festival at a mall in Pasay city, metro Manila March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A crowd cheer and dance as they throw coloured powder in the air during celebrations for the Holi Festival at a mall in Pasay city, metro Manila March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" as part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 16, 2014. Holika Dahan signifies the burning of the demoness Holika and symbolises the victory of good over evil....more
Hindu devotees walk around a bonfire during a ritual known as "Holika Dahan" as part of Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad March 16, 2014. Holika Dahan signifies the burning of the demoness Holika and symbolises the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students extend their hands to receive coloured powder from their teacher during Holi celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students extend their hands to receive coloured powder from their teacher during Holi celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students cheer as water is sprayed on them during Holi celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students cheer as water is sprayed on them during Holi celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students apply coloured power onto their teacher's head during Holi celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad March 14, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Amit...more
Students apply coloured power onto their teacher's head during Holi celebrations at a school in Ahmedabad March 14, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Women, who are former scavengers, are daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood more
Women, who are former scavengers, are daubed in colours as they take part in Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees react as priests (unseen) throw coloured water on them during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu devotees react as priests (unseen) throw coloured water on them during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply coloured powder to her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply coloured powder to her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply coloured powder to her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply coloured powder to her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men drag a boy to the ground to cover him in red coloured water during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men drag a boy to the ground to cover him in red coloured water during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy sprays coloured water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy sprays coloured water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls run for cover as boys spray coloured water on them inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls run for cover as boys spray coloured water on them inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy daubed in coloured powder stands inside a temple during the celebration of "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the...more
A boy daubed in coloured powder stands inside a temple during the celebration of "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees daubed in colours gather at the Radhe-Krishna temple to celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Hindu devotees daubed in colours gather at the Radhe-Krishna temple to celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women cover their faces as men throw coloured powder at them during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women cover their faces as men throw coloured powder at them during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People pray as they arrive at a temple to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 17, 2014. "Hola Mohalla" is celebrated during the festival of Holi, marking the...more
A Nihang, or a Sikh warrior, performs "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 17, 2014. "Hola Mohalla" is celebrated during the festival of Holi, marking the congregation of Sikh devotees from all over the country. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Nihangs, or Sikh warriors, perform "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Nihangs, or Sikh warriors, perform "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts during celebrations of Hola Mohalla festival at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Next Slideshows
Polluted Paris
A week of unseasonably balmy weather has worsened air quality in Paris as the city enforces drastic measures to curb pollution.
Holi at Phalen
Holi in Phalen in Uttar Pradesh starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story is re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over...
Human trafficking camp raided
About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.
Exercise Flintlock
Exercise Flintlock is a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.