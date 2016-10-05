Festival of Durga
Workers pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga through a street to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Artisans pull an idol of Hindu goddess Durga from a workshop to load it onto a truck ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Chandigarh, India, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga to pandals, or temporary platforms, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan places an artificial arrow on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman decorates an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India...more
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan works on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India September 27,...more
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional...more
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A girl gets her arm sketched with a body paint tattoo depicting the traditional Dandiya dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan paints an idol of mythological demon Mahisasura ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Allahabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Performers dressed in traditional attire rehearse for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An electrician hangs decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindi festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Allahabad, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahisasura at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist makes clay idols at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
