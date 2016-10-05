Edition:
India
Wed Oct 5, 2016

Festival of Durga

Workers pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga through a street to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Workers pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga through a street to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Workers pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga through a street to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
1 / 27
Artisans pull an idol of Hindu goddess Durga from a workshop to load it onto a truck ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Chandigarh, India, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Artisans pull an idol of Hindu goddess Durga from a workshop to load it onto a truck ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Chandigarh, India, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Monday, October 03, 2016
Artisans pull an idol of Hindu goddess Durga from a workshop to load it onto a truck ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Chandigarh, India, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
2 / 27
Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Artisans work on a giant model of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
3 / 27
Idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga to pandals, or temporary platforms, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga to pandals, or temporary platforms, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Idols of Hindu goddess Durga are transported on boats through the waters of river Ganga to pandals, or temporary platforms, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
4 / 27
An artisan places an artificial arrow on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan places an artificial arrow on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
An artisan places an artificial arrow on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
5 / 27
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahishasura on a pandal, or a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
6 / 27
A woman decorates an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman decorates an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A woman decorates an earthen pitcher typically used during Garba, a folk dance, inside a workshop ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
7 / 27
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
An artisan carries a grille to fix on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
8 / 27
An artisan works on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan works on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
An artisan works on the frame of an Ambassador taxi to build a pandal, or a temporary platform, in preparation for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
9 / 27
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Participants dressed in traditional attire pose during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India September 27,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Participants dressed in traditional attire pose during rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes, in Ahmedabad, India September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
10 / 27
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes in Ahmedabad, India, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional...more

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
An artist applies final touches to a tattoo sketched on the back of a woman depicting India and Pakistan flags in preparations for the upcoming Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga and youths dance in traditional costumes in Ahmedabad, India, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
11 / 27
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
12 / 27
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
13 / 27
A girl gets her arm sketched with a body paint tattoo depicting the traditional Dandiya dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl gets her arm sketched with a body paint tattoo depicting the traditional Dandiya dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
A girl gets her arm sketched with a body paint tattoo depicting the traditional Dandiya dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival when devotees worship the Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
14 / 27
An artisan paints an idol of mythological demon Mahisasura ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Allahabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An artisan paints an idol of mythological demon Mahisasura ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Allahabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of mythological demon Mahisasura ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Allahabad, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
15 / 27
An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
16 / 27
An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
17 / 27
An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
An artisan works on one of the idols of Hindu goddess Durga on a road divider ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
18 / 27
Performers dressed in traditional attire rehearse for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Performers dressed in traditional attire rehearse for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Performers dressed in traditional attire rehearse for Garba, a folk dance, ahead of Navratri, a festival of nine days when devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
19 / 27
An electrician hangs decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindi festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An electrician hangs decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindi festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
An electrician hangs decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindi festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
20 / 27
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
21 / 27
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Allahabad, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Allahabad, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Allahabad, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
22 / 27
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahisasura at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahisasura at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Artisans work on a giant model of mythological demon Mahisasura at a pandal, a temporary platform, during preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
23 / 27
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
24 / 27
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
25 / 27
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
An artisan works on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
26 / 27
An artist makes clay idols at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

An artist makes clay idols at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
An artist makes clay idols at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Agartala, India September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
27 / 27
Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

