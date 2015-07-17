Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015

Festival of Eid

Muslims make their way to attend Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Antara Foto

Muslims make their way to attend Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Antara Foto

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims make their way to attend Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Antara Foto
Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Muslims living near the active volcano Mount Sinabung take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer near the volcano at Ndokum Siroga village in Karo, North Sumatra Indonesia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Displaced Muslims living near the active volcano Mount Sinabung take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer near the volcano at Ndokum Siroga village in Karo, North Sumatra Indonesia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Displaced Muslims living near the active volcano Mount Sinabung take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer near the volcano at Ndokum Siroga village in Karo, North Sumatra Indonesia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslims perform prayers for Eid-al Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslims perform prayers for Eid-al Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims perform prayers for Eid-al Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim children play on monkey bars after their morning prayer at a park in a slum area in Tondo, metro Manila July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Muslim children play on monkey bars after their morning prayer at a park in a slum area in Tondo, metro Manila July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslim children play on monkey bars after their morning prayer at a park in a slum area in Tondo, metro Manila July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People pray in the Merkez Buyuk Cami mosque during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in Dortmund, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

People pray in the Merkez Buyuk Cami mosque during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in Dortmund, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
People pray in the Merkez Buyuk Cami mosque during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in Dortmund, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Thai Muslim women take a selfie after they attend a mass prayer during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thai Muslim women take a selfie after they attend a mass prayer during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Thai Muslim women take a selfie after they attend a mass prayer during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
An man plays on swing near a cemetery during Eid al-Fitr in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An man plays on swing near a cemetery during Eid al-Fitr in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
An man plays on swing near a cemetery during Eid al-Fitr in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Palestinian girl wears a mask as children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheels on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the east of Gaza City, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl wears a mask as children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheels on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the east of Gaza City, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Palestinian girl wears a mask as children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheels on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the east of Gaza City, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslims from a nearby neighborhood arrive by boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Muslims from a nearby neighborhood arrive by boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims from a nearby neighborhood arrive by boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Moscow, Russia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Moscow, Russia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Moscow, Russia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Filipino Muslim girl plays at the Blue Mosque during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Taguig, Metro Manila in the Philippines July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A Filipino Muslim girl plays at the Blue Mosque during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Taguig, Metro Manila in the Philippines July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Filipino Muslim girl plays at the Blue Mosque during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Taguig, Metro Manila in the Philippines July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Muslims take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the street in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Muslims take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the street in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the street in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
A Palestinian girl looks at toy displayed in a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in the central Gaza Strip July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl looks at toy displayed in a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in the central Gaza Strip July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A Palestinian girl looks at toy displayed in a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in the central Gaza Strip July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members from the Indonesian Muslim group An-Nadzir take part in a prayer for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan, in Gowa, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Members from the Indonesian Muslim group An-Nadzir take part in a prayer for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan, in Gowa, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Members from the Indonesian Muslim group An-Nadzir take part in a prayer for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan, in Gowa, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Men make traditional sweets ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Men make traditional sweets ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Men make traditional sweets ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan youth enjoy a 3D simulator ride at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan youth enjoy a 3D simulator ride at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Afghan youth enjoy a 3D simulator ride at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Muslim faithful take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi

Muslim faithful take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslim faithful take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi
Boys buy ice cream from a street vendor on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Boys buy ice cream from a street vendor on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Boys buy ice cream from a street vendor on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man sits amidst graves as people visit a cemetery, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man sits amidst graves as people visit a cemetery, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A man sits amidst graves as people visit a cemetery, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Afghan youths ride on bumper cars at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan youths ride on bumper cars at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Afghan youths ride on bumper cars at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Muslim faithfuls take a selfie photograph after attending in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi

Muslim faithfuls take a selfie photograph after attending in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslim faithfuls take a selfie photograph after attending in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi
Syrian refugee children buy toys during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children buy toys during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children buy toys during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
Syrian refugee children play with toy guns during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Syrian refugee children play with toy guns during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children play with toy guns during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
