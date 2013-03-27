Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 27, 2013 | 7:10pm IST

Festival of Holi

<p>A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
1 / 38
<p>Foreign tourists daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Foreign tourists daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Foreign tourists daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
2 / 38
<p>A girl is drenched with coloured water as part of Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A girl is drenched with coloured water as part of Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A girl is drenched with coloured water as part of Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
3 / 38
<p>A man sits on his motorcycle with his friend as he prepares to head home after Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A man sits on his motorcycle with his friend as he prepares to head home after Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A man sits on his motorcycle with his friend as he prepares to head home after Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 38
<p>A group of girls play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A group of girls play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A group of girls play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
5 / 38
<p>The feet of a man covered in red coloured powder are pictured during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

The feet of a man covered in red coloured powder are pictured during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

The feet of a man covered in red coloured powder are pictured during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
6 / 38
<p>Boys spray colored foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Boys spray colored foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Boys spray colored foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 38
<p>People pray outside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People pray outside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

People pray outside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 38
<p>A boy flings colored water on a group of men as they leave the Bankey Bihari temple after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A boy flings colored water on a group of men as they leave the Bankey Bihari temple after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A boy flings colored water on a group of men as they leave the Bankey Bihari temple after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 38
<p>People raise their hands amid a cloud of colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

People raise their hands amid a cloud of colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

People raise their hands amid a cloud of colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 38
<p>Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
11 / 38
<p>Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 38
<p>A woman with her hand stained by colored water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A woman with her hand stained by colored water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A woman with her hand stained by colored water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
13 / 38
<p>Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 38
<p>A boy sprays colored foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A boy sprays colored foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A boy sprays colored foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 38
<p>A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with color during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with color during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with color during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
16 / 38
<p>Boys with colored faces celebrate holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Boys with colored faces celebrate holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Boys with colored faces celebrate holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 38
<p>A schoolboy reacts after colored powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A schoolboy reacts after colored powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave more

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A schoolboy reacts after colored powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
18 / 38
<p>People throw colored powder as they celebrate holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

People throw colored powder as they celebrate holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

People throw colored powder as they celebrate holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
19 / 38
<p>A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
20 / 38
<p>Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
21 / 38
<p>A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
22 / 38
<p>People raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

People raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

People raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
23 / 38
<p>People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
24 / 38
<p>A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
25 / 38
<p>The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
26 / 38
<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
27 / 38
<p>Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
28 / 38
<p>People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
29 / 38
<p>A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
30 / 38
<p>People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
31 / 38
<p>A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
32 / 38
<p>Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
33 / 38
<p>A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
34 / 38
<p>Hindu devotees throw colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees throw colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Hindu devotees throw colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
35 / 38
<p>A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
36 / 38
<p>Hindu devotees throw colored water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Hindu devotees throw colored water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Hindu devotees throw colored water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
37 / 38
<p>A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
The North Korean military

The North Korean military

Next Slideshows

The North Korean military

The North Korean military

Inside the North Korean armed forces.

26 Mar 2013
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated to mark the end of winter and a welcome of spring and harvest. In places related to life of Lord Krishna, Holi is...

26 Mar 2013
Ride 'em Gauchos

Ride 'em Gauchos

"Gauchos" from Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil compete for the Best Rider Award during Criolla Week.

26 Mar 2013
Outsource Inc.

Outsource Inc.

Inside an IT outsourcing campus in India.

25 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures