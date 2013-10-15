Edition:
Festival of Light

<p>People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

<p>The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

<p>People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

