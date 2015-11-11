Festival of lights

Indian businessmen sit beside their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, November 11, 2015. The ritual known also as "Muhurat trading" is considered auspicious by...more

Indian businessmen sit beside their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, November 11, 2015. The ritual known also as "Muhurat trading" is considered auspicious by traders and marks the beginning of the new trading year for the Gujarati community in India, who form the bulk of share brokers and businessmen in India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

