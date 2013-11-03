Edition:
Festival of Lights

<p>Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Candles spelling out a message about Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are seen on a cricket pitch on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Allahabad November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>Businessmen offer prayers to Hindu gods in front of their laptops as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, in Ahmedabad November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Indian businessmen write religious verses on their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, in Ahmedabad November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier lights a candle on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the India-Bangladesh border on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers light candles inside a bunker on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, at the India-Bangladesh border on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A stockbroker speaks on phone while trading at a terminal during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

