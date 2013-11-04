Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 5, 2013 | 1:05am IST

Festival of lights

<p>People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A girl runs with a firecracker, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Tamil devotees touch oil lamps while praying during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A devotee offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Newari youths play traditional drums during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A woman lights firecrackers as others cheer, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Newari girls in traditional attire pose outside a temple during the Newari New Year parade held during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A temple priest adjusts the shield on a Goddess Durga statue at Veeramakaliamman Hindu temple in Singapore October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A member from the Pakistani Hindu community Rasheeda, 32, creates a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A man lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Tamil devotees pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A Hindu priest prepares an oil lamp to bless Tamil devotees during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A girl lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A Hindu priest (R) watches as a Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

<p>A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, November 05, 2013

