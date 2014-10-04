Festival of the Goddess

A man adorns an idol of the goddess Durga before it is taken to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 28, 2014. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from September 30 to October 3, and is the...more

A man adorns an idol of the goddess Durga before it is taken to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 28, 2014. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from September 30 to October 3, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

