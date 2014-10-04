Festival of the Goddess
Women apply 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, on the face of a woman during the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman laughs after her face was smeared with 'Sindur', or vermillion powder, during the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo calf as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Municipal workers carry an idol of goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Hawra during the Durga Puja festival in Agartala October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A devotee carries an idol of goddess Durga in a basket for immersion into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees pull an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys sit next to clay idols of the Hindu goddesses and a demon after idols of Durga were immersed into the Ganges river in Kolkata October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Satarupa Chakraborty, 5, dressed as a Kumari, yawns while she is worshipped by a Hindu priest during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Agartala October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu priests worship Satarupa Chakraborty, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Agartala October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A woman worships Mahaswata Roy Chowdhury, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mahaswata Roy Chowdhury, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, is carried by two women during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Mahaswata Roy Chowdhury, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, poses during the religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata October 2, 2014. Kumari is a young virgin girl who is worshipped as part of the Durga Puja rituals. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees hold earthen lamps to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee waits to perform "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu women carrying decorated metal pitchers pray before taking part in Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu women carrying decorated metal pitchers pray before taking part in Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu women carrying decorated metal pitchers perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu priest carries banana tree trunks after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest carrying banana tree trunks covered with a cloth waits for a taxi after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014, REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman visits a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Visitors take a selfie at a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri.
A man covers a replica of Mangalyaan, spacecraft of India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), at a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
A view of a pandal, a temporary platform, with art installation titled "Mars Mission" as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man adorns an idol of the goddess Durga before it is taken to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 28, 2014. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from September 30 to October 3, and is the...more
A man decorates an idol of the goddess Durga at a pandal, a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man decorates an idol of the goddess Durga at a pandal, a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man works on a pandal, a temporary platform, as it is built for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man works on a pandal, a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Dancers wearing traditional attires pose as they stand in a cart driven by a motorcycle on their way to perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 25, 2014. Navratri, held in...more
Hindu devotees pray on the banks of a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Hindu devotees perform prayers on the steps of a holy pond on the auspicious day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai September 24, 2014. Hindus offer prayers with holy water after taking a dip in the river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during...more
Women dressed in traditional attires balance pitchers on their heads as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Folk dancers perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, during a rehearsal ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Performers dressed in traditional attire walk on a ledge before taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of the Navratri festival at Adalaj Stepwell, a five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 15th century, in Ahmedabad...more
Women dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of the Navratri festival at Adalaj Stepwell, a five level octagonal step-well complex built in the 15th century, in Ahmedabad September 21, 2014....more
A girl dressed in traditional attire plays on a swing after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man works on a Pandal, a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artist works on a clay face of an idol of the goddess Durga at a workshop in Kolkata September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
