Festival to Shiva
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) applies paint to his forehead at his ashram on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. Hindu holy men from Nepal and India come to this temple to take part in the Shivaratri festival, which this year falls on March 10. Celebrated by Hindu devotees all over the world, Shivaratri is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and holy men mark the occasion by praying, smoking marijuana or smearing their bodies with ashes. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The ash-encrusted hands of a sadhu (Hindu holy man) are seen as he sits beside a fire after applying ashes to his face and body at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) applies ashes to his body at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Paint is seen on a hand of a sadhu (Hindu holy man), as he applies it to his forehead and body at his ashram on the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) is reflected in a mirror as he applies paint to his forehead at his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, dries his hair after taking a bath outside his ashram on the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A young priest walks near the ashram where sadhus (Hindu holy men) live on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, walks out from his ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Pashupatinath Temple is pictured in this general view taken in the early morning in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A sadhu (Hindu holy man) smokes marijuana on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) brushes his teeth at an ashram at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees walk along the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
