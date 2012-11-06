Festive season

Edition:
<p>A woman paints dried clay lamps at her workplace as her daughter watches, on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

<p>A woman paints a dried clay lamp at her workplace on the outskirts of Jammu November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

<p>Women pray during the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth inside a temple in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p>Spectators look at an effigy of the 10-headed demon King Ravana before it is burnt during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. Effigies of King Ravana are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>People walk in front of the effigies of the demon King Ravana, his son Meghnad (L) and brother Kumbhkarana (R) before they are set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 24, 2012.The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

<p>Children cover their ears as they watch as the effigies of demon King Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhkarana are burnt by using fireworks during the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Jammu October 24, 2012. The effigies are burnt during Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

<p>Kashmiri children dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (C), Lakhsman (L) and Hanuman rest before effigies of 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. The effigies are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. The effigies are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Photographers take pictures of an effigy of Meghnad after it is set on fire, next to an effigy of the 10-headed demon King Ravana during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. The effigies are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>Kashmiri children react as effigies of 10-headed demon King Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. The effigies are burnt on Dussehra, the Hindu festival that commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Hindu women apply "sindhur", or vermillion powder, on each other as part of a ritual in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri October 24, 2012. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. The Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A girl carries the head of an idol after immersion of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga into the waters of the river Mahananda on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Siliguri October 24, 2012. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. The Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu woman blows a conch-shell as a part of a ritual during the immersion of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga in the river Mahananda on the last day of Durga Puja festival in Siliguri October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A woman reacts as she is smeared with "sindur", or vermillion powder, as part of a ritual on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Devotees pray in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga on the banks of the river Haura during the immersion ceremony on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, Tripura, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A boy jumps as devotees immerse an idol of Hindu goddess Durga into the waters of the river Mahananda on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Siliguri October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>Police officers hold a 9mm pistol as they offer prayers in front of weapons, as part of a ritual for the Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad October 24, 2012. Dussehra is the Hindu festival which commemorates the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A policeman offers prayers in front of weapons as part of a ritual for the Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A woman walks past an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming festival of Dussehra in Delhi October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Men bathe a goat before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Hindu devotees hold torches to perform "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Devotees hold earthen lamps to perform "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps to perform "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat in Gujarat October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Ushaben Dave, 65, wearing a metal structure consisting of 1,151 oil lamps, prays during a ritual known as Aarti at the Navratri festival in Ahmedabad October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A woman works on an effigy of demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Delhi October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>A boy smiles as he sits in front of an effigy of demon king Ravana prepared for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Delhi October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A boy looks out while standing in an effigy of demon king Ravana as he gives the finishing touches to the effigy during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra in Delhi October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Labourers unload garlands of marigold flowers to sell at a wholesale flower market ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

<p>An artisan gives finishing touches to an effigy of demon king Ravana in preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra inChandigarh October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p>Kulbhushan, 38, a performer, gets makeup applied backstage before performing the role of the demon king Ravana in a religious play, as part of Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Hindu devotees with earthen oil lamps pray inside a temple during the Navratri festival in Chandigarh October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A girl dressed as a Hindu Goddess sits on the banks of river Ganga during the Navratri festival in Allahabad October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>An artisan works on a face made of polystyrene for the Durga Puja festival in Agartala, capital of Tripura October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Men work on a pandal, a temporary platform, being built for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Drummers practice on their traditional drums called "Dhak" during their rehearsal for the upcoming Durga Puja festival at Machalandapur village on the outskirts of Kolkata October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>An artisan sprays paint on idols ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Machalandapur village on the outskirts of Kolkata October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga to be immersed into the sea during the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai October 24, 2012. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. The Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus. The festival culminates with the immersion of the idols. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga to be immersed into the sea on the Marina beach, during the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai October 24, 2012. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. The Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus. The festival culminates with the immersion of the idols. REUTERS/Babu </p>

<p>A boy tries to save his father's wallet from getting wet while attending Durga Puja festival at a beach in Mumbai October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

