Festive season

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga to be immersed into the sea on the Marina beach, during the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai October 24, 2012. In Hindu mythology, Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. The Durga Puja is the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus. The festival culminates with the immersion of the idols. REUTERS/Babu