Fidel Castro turns 87
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro sits at the inauguration of the Vilma Espin Guillois school in Havana in this picture taken on April 9, 2013, and released by Cuban website Cubadebate on April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Revolution Studios/Handout
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) gives to Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro a paint painted by late president Hugo Chavez, during their a meeting in Havana, in this picture provided by Venezuela's Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas via Twitter on July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Venezuela's Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas via Twitter/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro is pictured during an interview with Venezuelan television journalist Miguel Angel Perez Pirela in Havana in this March 31, 2013 picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana in this April 19, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends a meeting with writers invited to the XXI International Havana Book Fair in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Alex Castro
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends a meeting with writers invited to the XXI International Havana Book Fair in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Alex Castro
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) talks to Cuba's former President Fidel Castro during a private meeting in La Havana, in this picture provided by the Argentine Presidency taken January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro arrives at a polling station in Havana February 3, 2013. Castro, 86, voted in Cuba's general election on Sunday and chatted with well wishers and Cuban reporters in Havana for more than an hour, in his first extended public appearance since 2010. REUTERS/AIN FOTO/Marcelino Vazquez
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana in this April 19, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana in this April 19, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) is greeted by former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana January 30, 2013 in this handout photo released by the Instituto Lula January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks on a mobile phone at the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (C) wears a Japanese outfit during a meeting with Japanese Peace Boat activists travelling to promote peace and a world free of nuclear weapons in Havana March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Roberto Chile/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Cubadebate/Handout
Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan television journalist Mario Silva (L) talk during an interview in Havana September 4, 2011, in this picture released by the Cubadebate website September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011, in this handout picture. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011, in this handout picture. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter talk during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter talk during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks during a meeting with Cuban and foreign intellectuals visiting Havana's international book fair February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Roberto Chile/Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks during a meeting with Cuban and foreign intellectuals visiting Havana's international book fair February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Roberto Chile/Cubadebate/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez talk during a meeting in Havana November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez talk during a meeting in Havana November 9, 2010. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Singer Haila (L) performs for former Cuban leader Fidel Castro during celebrations to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana September 28, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro makes a speech during a meeting with students at Havana's University September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro makes a speech during a meeting with students at Havana's University September 3, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up his recent message to Cuban youth during a meeting of the National Assembly in Havana August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up his recent message to Cuban youth during a meeting of the National Assembly in Havana August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks with a group of Venezuelan students during a three-hour meeting in Havana in this photo taken August 22, 2009 and released August 24, 2009. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks with a group of Venezuelan students during a three-hour meeting in Havana in this photo taken August 22, 2009 and released August 24, 2009. REUTERS/Courtesy of Granma/Handout
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (C) poses for a picture with members of the Centre of World Economic Investigations (CIEM) and well-wishers from the neighbourhood, during a visit in Havana July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Castro
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro (C) poses for a picture with members of the Centre of World Economic Investigations (CIEM) and well-wishers from the neighbourhood, during a visit in Havana July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Castro
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks with members of the Centre of World Economic Investigations (CIEM) during a visit in Havana July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Castro
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks with members of the Centre of World Economic Investigations (CIEM) during a visit in Havana July 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Castro
Fidel Castro (C) is interviewed by anchor Randy Alonso (L) in Havana July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Castro
Fidel Castro (C) is interviewed by anchor Randy Alonso (L) in Havana July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Castro
Fidel Castro (L) talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Havana February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert-PR/Handout
Fidel Castro (L) talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Havana February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Ricardo Stuckert-PR/Handout
Fidel Castro (C) gestures while talking to his brother, President Raul (L), and Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Havana in this April 25, 2009 picture made available January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Courtesy Cubadebate/Handout
Fidel Castro (C) gestures while talking to his brother, President Raul (L), and Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Havana in this April 25, 2009 picture made available January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Courtesy Cubadebate/Handout
