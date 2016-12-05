Edition:
Fidel Castro's ashes travel across Cuba

A plaque with the name of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro is seen on a granite boulder where Castro's ashes were encased at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A man carries an image of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at a tribute to Castro in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Cuba's President Raul Castro salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
A soldier stands as he guards the cortege carrying Cuba's former President Fidel Castro's ashes to a cemetery in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
People react as the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro passes them in Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
People line a road to watch as the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes passes through Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
People react after the caravan carrying the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro passed through Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
People line a road to watch as the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes passes through Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, December 03, 2016
People lining a road cheer while watching the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes as it passes by in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
People line a road watching the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes as it passes by in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Children await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
People hold posters while awaiting the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
People await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
People await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
People await on their balconies the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A student holds an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro while awaiting the caravan carrying Castro's ashes in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A military vehicle transports the ashes of Fidel Castro at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A woman awaits the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
A miniature replica of the Granma yacht carries figures of Fidel and Raul Castro, as people await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
People line a road as they await the caravan carrying Fidel Castro's ashes in El Maja, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Children stand along a street while waiting for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
People wait to see a military vehicle transport the ashes of Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Guillermo Enrique Cadiz, 82, who fought with Fidel Castro in the Sierra Maestra, watches as Castro's ashes pass him in Jovellanos, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
People are transported to greet the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Colon, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Jose Ramos, 69, holds an image of Fidel Castro as he awaits the caravan carrying Castro's ashes in Colon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A police car sits in front of a movie theatre with a marquee reading "Thanks Fidel" as Fidel Castro's ashes are driven through the country in a caravan, in Santa Clara, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The box containing the ashes of Fidel Castro is carried to a military vehicle at the start of a three-day journey in Havana, Cuba. AIN/Abel Padron Padilla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Dalia Soto del Valle (2nd L), widow of Fidel Castro, family members and fellow revolutionaries watch as a box with Castro's ashes is carried to a military vehicle in Havana, Cuba. ACN/Abel Padron Padilla/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
People watch a military vehicle transport the ashes of Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Military vehicles transporting the ashes of Fidel Castro pass along the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
A student stands next to a road as he awaits the caravan in El Maja, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
The caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro passes along a street in Colon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Schoolchildren wait on a roadside for the military vehicles transporting the ashes of Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
