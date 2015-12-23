Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2015 | 2:45am IST

Field of dreams in Cuba

Children from the Marianao baseball team warm up before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. Major League Baseball is asking the U.S. government for special permission to sign players in Cuba, handing the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama the opportunity to try some baseball diplomacy while dealing a setback to human traffickers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team warm up before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. Major League Baseball is asking the U.S. government for special permission to sign players in Cuba, handing the administration of U.S. President Barack...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team warm up before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. Major League Baseball is asking the U.S. government for special permission to sign players in Cuba, handing the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama the opportunity to try some baseball diplomacy while dealing a setback to human traffickers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 20
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. The U.S. trade embargo generally bars MLB from any agreement directing money to the Cuban government, but the White House says baseball is one area where it can advance U.S. goals and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has authority to allow a deal. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. The U.S. trade embargo generally bars MLB from any agreement directing money to the Cuban government, but the White House says baseball is one area where it can advance U.S....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. The U.S. trade embargo generally bars MLB from any agreement directing money to the Cuban government, but the White House says baseball is one area where it can advance U.S. goals and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has authority to allow a deal. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 20
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. MLB and Cuba are closer than at any time since the 1959 revolution, as evidenced by a goodwill tour last week in which big leaguers, including Cuban defectors, gave clinics to Cuban youth. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. MLB and Cuba are closer than at any time since the 1959 revolution, as evidenced by a goodwill...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. MLB and Cuba are closer than at any time since the 1959 revolution, as evidenced by a goodwill tour last week in which big leaguers, including Cuban defectors, gave clinics to Cuban youth. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 20
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of charting a new course in our relations with Cuba and further engaging and empowering the Cuban people," a senior administration official told Reuters. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of charting a new course in our relations with Cuba and further engaging and empowering the Cuban people," a senior administration official told Reuters. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
People react as they watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. Since Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro broke with Cold War history and announced detente a year ago, Obama has asked Congress to repeal the embargo, but the Republican majority has resisted. Instead the administration has used other means to promote exchanges. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People react as they watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. Since Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro broke with Cold War history and announced detente a year ago, Obama has asked Congress to repeal the embargo, but the Republican...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
People react as they watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. Since Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro broke with Cold War history and announced detente a year ago, Obama has asked Congress to repeal the embargo, but the Republican majority has resisted. Instead the administration has used other means to promote exchanges. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 20
A soft drinks vendor displays his jewelry during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. If MLB were able to sign players in Cuba, where baseball is the most popular sport, it could end a wave of defections in which Cuban ballplayers put themselves in the hands of human traffickers and risk their lives on illegal journeys at sea. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A soft drinks vendor displays his jewelry during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. If MLB were able to sign players in Cuba, where baseball is the most popular sport, it could end a wave of...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A soft drinks vendor displays his jewelry during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. If MLB were able to sign players in Cuba, where baseball is the most popular sport, it could end a wave of defections in which Cuban ballplayers put themselves in the hands of human traffickers and risk their lives on illegal journeys at sea. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 20
Gear of Cuba's Ciego de Avila baseball team is seen before a game against the U.S. Penn State team at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 25, 2015. Some 130 ballplayers have defected this past year, according to Cuban journalists. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Gear of Cuba's Ciego de Avila baseball team is seen before a game against the U.S. Penn State team at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 25, 2015. Some 130 ballplayers have defected this past year, according to Cuban journalists....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Gear of Cuba's Ciego de Avila baseball team is seen before a game against the U.S. Penn State team at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 25, 2015. Some 130 ballplayers have defected this past year, according to Cuban journalists. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 20
Players of the Cerro baseball team sing the national anthem before a game in Havana, December 19, 2015. But the best players on the island remain off limits, and the Cuban government stops them from leaving without permission, leading those with big-league dreams to turn to smugglers. In some cases, organized crime rackets force players to sign over huge cuts of future earnings, threatening players and their families. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the Cerro baseball team sing the national anthem before a game in Havana, December 19, 2015. But the best players on the island remain off limits, and the Cuban government stops them from leaving without permission, leading those with...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Players of the Cerro baseball team sing the national anthem before a game in Havana, December 19, 2015. But the best players on the island remain off limits, and the Cuban government stops them from leaving without permission, leading those with big-league dreams to turn to smugglers. In some cases, organized crime rackets force players to sign over huge cuts of future earnings, threatening players and their families. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 20
A cat walks underneath the bleachers as people watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. When Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which threatened to chop off his arm if it failed to receive a promised $250,000 fee. While Puig signed a $42 million contract, others are abandoned in foreign countries, never to hit paydirt. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A cat walks underneath the bleachers as people watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. When Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A cat walks underneath the bleachers as people watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. When Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which threatened to chop off his arm if it failed to receive a promised $250,000 fee. While Puig signed a $42 million contract, others are abandoned in foreign countries, never to hit paydirt. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 20
People watch a friendly match between the La Habana juvenile baseball team and the Matanzas team in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People watch a friendly match between the La Habana juvenile baseball team and the Matanzas team in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
People watch a friendly match between the La Habana juvenile baseball team and the Matanzas team in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 20
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 20
People watch a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People watch a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
People watch a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team buy sweets before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team buy sweets before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team buy sweets before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 20
Baseball bats hang on a fence during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Baseball bats hang on a fence during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Baseball bats hang on a fence during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 20
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team leave the field after a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team leave the field after a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team leave the field after a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team carry their bases before a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team carry their bases before a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team carry their bases before a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 20
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 20
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Christmas on the Tube

Christmas on the Tube

Next Slideshows

Christmas on the Tube

Christmas on the Tube

Holiday revelers ride the London underground during the holiday party season.

23 Dec 2015
SpaceX rocket nails landing

SpaceX rocket nails landing

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off with a payload of satellites before the booster landed safely at Cape Canaveral in a dramatic spaceflight first.

22 Dec 2015
Dwarka Aircraft Crash

Dwarka Aircraft Crash

A BSF aircraft crashed in Delhi's Dwarka region, killing all ten people on board

22 Dec 2015
Christmas in Peru's prisons

Christmas in Peru's prisons

Happy holidays from inside the men's and women's prisons in Peru.

22 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

U.S. Navy destroyer in collision off Japan

The U.S. Navy confirmed that all seven missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments after the destroyer's collision with a container ship.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast