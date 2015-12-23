Field of dreams in Cuba

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of...more

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of charting a new course in our relations with Cuba and further engaging and empowering the Cuban people," a senior administration official told Reuters. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

