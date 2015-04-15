Fields of flowers
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions...more
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A windmill is seen behind tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tulips are seen at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman takes a photo of a flower field at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 20145. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
Life at Google
Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.
Shiva Gajan festival
Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar...
Spring has sprung
People enjoy spring weather after a long winter.
Riot police remove Brazil squatters
Dozens of riot police remove squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.