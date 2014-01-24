Fiery clashes in Ukraine
Anti-government protesters stand on a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Women kneel as they appeal to Ukrainian police troops at the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 24, 2014. The front placard reads: "Mothers of Ukraine! Call you to join our peaceful action." REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-government protester stands next to a mannequin on a barricade at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People walk near burning tires at the site of clashes of pro-European integration protesters with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Orthodox priests stand in front of police troops at the site of clashes with anti-government protesters in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters burn tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Women collect stones for pro-European integration protesters at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester carries tyres at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-European integration protester throws stones towards riot police as others take cover in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester fires off fireworks towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pro-European integration protesters shoot using a big slingshot towards riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters take cover from water sprayed from a fire engine at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester takes cover behind a makeshift shield at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A pro-European protester wears a gas mask during street violence in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Smoke from burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters rises during clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-European protesters throw tires into a fire during street violence in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man plays a musical instrument near burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters during clashes in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Interior Ministry members stand in formation in front of burning tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters during clashes in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows riot police and Interior Ministry members standing in formation as tires set ablaze by pro-European protesters burn during clashes in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers look out from an armored vehicle during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A riot police officer's uniform catches fire during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police officers hold a man lying on the ground during clashes between police and pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A riot police officer (R) looks out as his colleagues take cover behind shields during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters launch a pyrotechnic pistol towards riot police during clashes in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters gather during clashes with riot police in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man holds a Ukrainian flag as smoke rises in the background during clashes between police and pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A pro-European protester holds a pneumatic gun during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman holds a wooden cross as riot policemen aim their weapons during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police officers take cover behind shields during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A woman (C, front) reacts as Interior Ministry members push pro-European protesters during a rally in Kiev January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Riot police block a street, as stones used by pro-European integration protesters in recent demonstrations lie on the ground, in Kiev January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-European protester looks at vehicles burnt after clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European protesters watch as fireworks explode near Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters throw Molotov cocktails during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester catches fire during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester stands with a national flag on a barricade during a rally in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukranian riot police stand behind the wreckage of burned vehicles during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-European integration protester sits in a burnt police bus after a rally near government administration buildings in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A pro-European integration protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester aims his pneumatic gun towards riot police during clashes in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester holds a flare as he stands on a police bus during a pro-European integration rally in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European protesters take cover during clashes with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European protesters clash with Ukrainian riot police in Kiev January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
