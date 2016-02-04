Edition:
Fiery pension protests in Greece

Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bombs to riot police in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A riot policeman pauses during clashes with masked youths following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A fireman calls for reinforcements to extinguish a burning car set ablaze by masked protesters during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A masked demonstrator sets off a fire extinguisher during clashes with riot police in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Masked demonstrators clash with riot police in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME march during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Prosthetics are placed in front of the Labour Ministry by disabled Greeks during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. The banner reads, "Movement for emancipation of people with special needs". REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A fireman calls for reinforcements to extinguish a burning car set ablaze by masked protesters during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man makes his way through the empty check-in area of the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, as flight controllers hold a work stoppage during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Petrol bombs thrown by demonstrators explode near riot police officers in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Riot policeman protects the Bank of Greece building during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot policemen form a line during a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot policemen protect a bank damaged by masked protesters during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Protesters walk amid tear gas smoke during clashes marking a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A fireman tries to extinguish a burning car set ablaze by masked protesters during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

