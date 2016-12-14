Edition:
Fiery protests in Brazil

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A riot-policeman fires pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Riot policemen stand next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators through objects in the main entrance of the building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clashing with riot-policemen, take cover behind police barriers during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator kicks the gate of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A demonstrator dressed as Santa claus walks next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A man observes a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machadoe

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator pushes the gate of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
