Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 19, 2015 | 6:28am IST

Fiery protests in Frankfurt

Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 31
A German police officer who was hit by a paint bomb by anti-capitalist protesters looks at a burning police car near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A German police officer who was hit by a paint bomb by anti-capitalist protesters looks at a burning police car near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A German police officer who was hit by a paint bomb by anti-capitalist protesters looks at a burning police car near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 31
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 31
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 31
Police vehicles are seen on streets during a protest of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement members near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police vehicles are seen on streets during a protest of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement members near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Police vehicles are seen on streets during a protest of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement members near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 31
Policemen detain a wounded anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Policemen detain a wounded anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Policemen detain a wounded anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 31
German police cars, set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters, burn near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German police cars, set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters, burn near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
German police cars, set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters, burn near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 31
Paving stones are seen on a road during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Paving stones are seen on a road during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Paving stones are seen on a road during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 31
German riot police officers clash with a protestor outside the new European Central Bank headquarters during riots in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German riot police officers clash with a protestor outside the new European Central Bank headquarters during riots in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
German riot police officers clash with a protestor outside the new European Central Bank headquarters during riots in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 31
A protester throws a stone during riots with police near the new European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A protester throws a stone during riots with police near the new European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A protester throws a stone during riots with police near the new European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 31
A resident extinguishes a burning barricade during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A resident extinguishes a burning barricade during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A resident extinguishes a burning barricade during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
11 / 31
Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
12 / 31
Policemen remove a road block set up by 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Policemen remove a road block set up by 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Policemen remove a road block set up by 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 31
Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
14 / 31
An anti-capitalist protester dressed as a clown shouts behind policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

An anti-capitalist protester dressed as a clown shouts behind policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
An anti-capitalist protester dressed as a clown shouts behind policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
15 / 31
A barricade burns in front of policemen during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A barricade burns in front of policemen during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A barricade burns in front of policemen during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
16 / 31
An anti-capitalist protester is detained by policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

An anti-capitalist protester is detained by policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
An anti-capitalist protester is detained by policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 31
A residents walks in front of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A residents walks in front of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A residents walks in front of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 31
Policemen detain members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Policemen detain members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Policemen detain members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
19 / 31
A barricade set up by anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters burns in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (seen in the background) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A barricade set up by anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters burns in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (seen in the background) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A barricade set up by anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters burns in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (seen in the background) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 31
Smoke engulfs the city skyline during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (top R) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Fischer

Smoke engulfs the city skyline during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (top R) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Martin...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Smoke engulfs the city skyline during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (top R) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Fischer
Close
21 / 31
A policeman holds a flare during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A policeman holds a flare during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A policeman holds a flare during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
22 / 31
Anti-capitalist protesters hold a banner reading "Caviar for all" near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Anti-capitalist protesters hold a banner reading "Caviar for all" near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Anti-capitalist protesters hold a banner reading "Caviar for all" near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
23 / 31
A luxury car that was set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burns outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A luxury car that was set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burns outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A luxury car that was set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burns outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
24 / 31
German riot police officers remove a street blockade of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German riot police officers remove a street blockade of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
German riot police officers remove a street blockade of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
25 / 31
A 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester walks near a burning barricade near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester walks near a burning barricade near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester walks near a burning barricade near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
26 / 31
Protesters demonstrate in the central square in Frankfurt's old town March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Protesters demonstrate in the central square in Frankfurt's old town March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Protesters demonstrate in the central square in Frankfurt's old town March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
27 / 31
German riot police officers walk along marching protesters in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

German riot police officers walk along marching protesters in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
German riot police officers walk along marching protesters in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
28 / 31
German riot police officers stand next to a broken window at the Commerzbank branch in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German riot police officers stand next to a broken window at the Commerzbank branch in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
German riot police officers stand next to a broken window at the Commerzbank branch in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
29 / 31
Anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters stand in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters stand in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters stand in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
30 / 31
People take pictures of German riot police officers in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. Anti-capitalist protesters clashed with riot police near the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt on Wednesday and set fire to barricades and cars, casting a pall over the ceremonial opening of the billion-euro skyscraper. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY CIVIL UNREST)

People take pictures of German riot police officers in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. Anti-capitalist protesters clashed with riot police near the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt on Wednesday and set fire to barricades...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
People take pictures of German riot police officers in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. Anti-capitalist protesters clashed with riot police near the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt on Wednesday and set fire to barricades and cars, casting a pall over the ceremonial opening of the billion-euro skyscraper. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY CIVIL UNREST)
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Israel decides

Israel decides

Next Slideshows

Israel decides

Israel decides

Election night reactions from Israel.

18 Mar 2015
Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

The aftermath of Cyclone Pam in the Pacific island nation.

18 Mar 2015
Power struggle for Libya

Power struggle for Libya

Factions fight for control of a splintered Libya.

17 Mar 2015
Church bombings in Pakistan

Church bombings in Pakistan

The Christian community mourns members killed by suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore.

17 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast