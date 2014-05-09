FIFA rankings
1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa
7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
