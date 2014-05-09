Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 10, 2014 | 4:50am IST

FIFA rankings

<p>1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, May 10, 2014

1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 20
<p>2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Saturday, May 10, 2014

2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
2 / 20
<p>3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Saturday, May 10, 2014

3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
3 / 20
<p>4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, May 10, 2014

4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
4 / 20
<p>5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Saturday, May 10, 2014

5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
5 / 20
<p>6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa</p>

6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

Saturday, May 10, 2014

6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

Close
6 / 20
<p>7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Saturday, May 10, 2014

7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
7 / 20
<p>8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Saturday, May 10, 2014

8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
8 / 20
<p>9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Saturday, May 10, 2014

9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
9 / 20
<p>10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Saturday, May 10, 2014

10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
10 / 20
<p>11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Saturday, May 10, 2014

11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
11 / 20
<p>12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Saturday, May 10, 2014

12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
12 / 20
<p>13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Saturday, May 10, 2014

13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
13 / 20
<p>14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, May 10, 2014

14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
<p>15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Saturday, May 10, 2014

15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
15 / 20
<p>16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, May 10, 2014

16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 20
<p>17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Saturday, May 10, 2014

17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
17 / 20
<p>18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Saturday, May 10, 2014

18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
18 / 20
<p>19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps</p>

19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Saturday, May 10, 2014

19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Close
19 / 20
<p>20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson</p>

20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Saturday, May 10, 2014

20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Storming the field

Storming the field

Next Slideshows

Storming the field

Storming the field

When fans run onto the sports field.

06 May 2014
World Extreme Games

World Extreme Games

Athletes from around the world compete in Shanghai in events like skateboarding, wall climbing and freestyle motocross.

02 May 2014
Bubba Watson wins Masters

Bubba Watson wins Masters

Bubba Watson wins his second Masters in three years.

14 Apr 2014
World T20 Final: India vs S. Lanka

World T20 Final: India vs S. Lanka

Highlights of World Twenty20 final match between India and Sri Lanka.

07 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures