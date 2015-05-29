FIFA under fire

A combination photo shows eight of the nine football officials indicted for corruption charges in these file photos. From L-R: (top row) then President of the Brazilian Football Confederation Jose Maria Marin, President of the Venezuelan Football Federation Rafael Esquivel, President of Costa Rica�s Football Federation Eduardo Li, then President of South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL Nicolas Leoz, (bottom row) then President of the Nicaraguan Football Federation Julio Rocha, then Acting President of CONMEBOL Eugenio Figueredo, then FIFA Executive member Jack Warner, and President of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football CONCACAF Jeffery Webb. Seven of the most powerful figures in global soccer faced extradition to the United States on corruption charges after being arrested on May 27 in Switzerland, where authorities also announced a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups. The U.S. Department of Justice named those arrested in its case as: Webb, Li, Rocha, Costas Takkas, Figueredo, Esquivel and Marin. U.S. authorities said nine football officials, including Warner and Leoz, and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges involving more than $150 million in bribes. REUTERS/Staff/Files

