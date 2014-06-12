FIFA World Cup fever in India
Sajal Mohanty, 27, an artisan, makes a four-feet high clay replica of a World Cup trophy outside a workshop ahead of the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A hand rickshaw puller passes in front of a wall decorated with national flags of 2014 World Cup participating teams ahead of the World Cup, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan cuts the hair of a clay model depicting Brazilian soccer player Neymar at a workshop ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints a roadside wall with pictures of 2014 World Cup participating players, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vendor Mohammad Nihar, 15, arranges jerseys printed in the colours of FIFA World Cup team countries at a roadside shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A hairstylist applies colour on the hair of a soccer fan after the haircut inside a saloon during a promotional event in Mumbai, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Artist Shayama Prasad Dey, 43, displays a 3 centimeter tall replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, made of pulses, in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A customer looks at a replica of a one and a half feet tall and six kg FIFA World Cup trophy, made of sweets, at a bakery shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hair stylist Rabin Das applies colour on the hair of a soccer fan after the haircut inside his saloon on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian soccer fans pose for a picture after getting their haircut done by hair stylist Rabin Das outside his saloon on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A soccer fan sports a haircut in the style of FIFA World Cup trophy inside a saloon of Indian hairstylist Rabin Das in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy heads a soccer ball in front of a decorated roadside wall with FIFA World Cup players and teams' national flags on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian hairstylist Rabin Das cuts the hair of a soccer fan inside his saloon on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children play soccer in front of a decorated roadside wall with FIFA World Cup players and teams' national flags on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy does a bicycle kick as he practises on the Marina beach ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Sheikh Shahbaz, 23, a worker, checks an Argentine flag after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Sheikh Shahbaz, 23, a worker, folds an Argentine flag after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker hangs Argentine flags to dry after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys watch as another heads the ball during a heading drill in front of a mural of Brazil's Ronaldinho at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy heads a soccer ball in front of a mural of India's former captain Baichung Bhutia at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A boy kicks a soccer ball in front of a mural of Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) and France's Zinedine Zidane at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Boys practice during a heading drill in front of murals of (L-R), Brazil's Ronaldinho, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Zinedine Zidane at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Indian artisan Sukumar Rudra Pal, 40, gives finishing touches to a clay model of a soccer player inside a workshop ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Indian artist Harwinder Singh Gill displays his creation depicting a model of the FIFA World Cup ground in the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Boards with the pictures of soccer players are decorated with lights inside a Pandal or a temporary tent, ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Kolkata June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A worker carries sweets next to the models of soccer players that are made of sweets at a bakery shop ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, on the outskirts of Kolkata June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man with his camel walks near a sand sculpture of 2014 World Cup, created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik at a beach in Puri, in Odisha June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
An ultra-orthodox wedding
Thousands celebrate the wedding of Esther Rokeach, granddaughter of the leader of the Hasidic movement Belz Hasidim.
River tragedies in India
A large number of people have died in India in river tragedies over the years.
Drag queens in Tel Aviv
Backstage at a drag show as part of the city's gay pride week.
Cooling it off
A look at what Indians do to beat the sizzling summer heat.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.