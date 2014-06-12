Edition:
FIFA World Cup fever in India

Sajal Mohanty, 27, an artisan, makes a four-feet high clay replica of a World Cup trophy outside a workshop ahead of the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A hand rickshaw puller passes in front of a wall decorated with national flags of 2014 World Cup participating teams ahead of the World Cup, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
An artisan cuts the hair of a clay model depicting Brazilian soccer player Neymar at a workshop ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
An artisan paints a roadside wall with pictures of 2014 World Cup participating players, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Vendor Mohammad Nihar, 15, arranges jerseys printed in the colours of FIFA World Cup team countries at a roadside shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A hairstylist applies colour on the hair of a soccer fan after the haircut inside a saloon during a promotional event in Mumbai, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Artist Shayama Prasad Dey, 43, displays a 3 centimeter tall replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy, made of pulses, in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A customer looks at a replica of a one and a half feet tall and six kg FIFA World Cup trophy, made of sweets, at a bakery shop in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Hair stylist Rabin Das applies colour on the hair of a soccer fan after the haircut inside his saloon on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Indian soccer fans pose for a picture after getting their haircut done by hair stylist Rabin Das outside his saloon on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A soccer fan sports a haircut in the style of FIFA World Cup trophy inside a saloon of Indian hairstylist Rabin Das in Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A boy heads a soccer ball in front of a decorated roadside wall with FIFA World Cup players and teams' national flags on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Indian hairstylist Rabin Das cuts the hair of a soccer fan inside his saloon on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Children play soccer in front of a decorated roadside wall with FIFA World Cup players and teams' national flags on the outskirts of Kolkata, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A boy does a bicycle kick as he practises on the Marina beach ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Sheikh Shahbaz, 23, a worker, checks an Argentine flag after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Sheikh Shahbaz, 23, a worker, folds an Argentine flag after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A worker hangs Argentine flags to dry after printing to be sold at a sports goods market in Kolkata June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Boys watch as another heads the ball during a heading drill in front of a mural of Brazil's Ronaldinho at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A boy heads a soccer ball in front of a mural of India's former captain Baichung Bhutia at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A boy kicks a soccer ball in front of a mural of Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) and France's Zinedine Zidane at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Boys practice during a heading drill in front of murals of (L-R), Brazil's Ronaldinho, Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Zinedine Zidane at a playground ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil, in Chennai June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Indian artisan Sukumar Rudra Pal, 40, gives finishing touches to a clay model of a soccer player inside a workshop ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Kolkata June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Indian artist Harwinder Singh Gill displays his creation depicting a model of the FIFA World Cup ground in the northern Indian city of Amritsar June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Boards with the pictures of soccer players are decorated with lights inside a Pandal or a temporary tent, ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Kolkata June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A worker carries sweets next to the models of soccer players that are made of sweets at a bakery shop ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, on the outskirts of Kolkata June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
A man with his camel walks near a sand sculpture of 2014 World Cup, created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik at a beach in Puri, in Odisha June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
