Pictures | Thu Feb 12, 2015 | 4:00am IST

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Author E. L. James, actress Dakota Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L-R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Author E. L. James arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Author E. L. James and actress Dakota Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Author E. L. James, her husband Niall Leonard (R) actress Dakota Johnson (2nd L) and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (2nd R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
