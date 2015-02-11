Fifty Shades of Grey premiere
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Author E. L. James, actress Dakota Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L-R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Author E. L. James arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Author E. L. James and actress Dakota Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Author E. L. James, her husband Niall Leonard (R) actress Dakota Johnson (2nd L) and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (2nd R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February...more
