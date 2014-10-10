Fight against Ebola
A soldier goes through the decontamination process with U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell,...more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learns how to put on a protective mask before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, put on protective suits during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Pfc. Kaiya Capuchino from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains US Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West...more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learn how to wear the protective suits before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
James Knight of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at...more
Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) demonstrates how to properly apply tape to gloves for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against...more
James Knight and Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) train U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment...more
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
Protective gear for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, is seen during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
Protective suits are displayed as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9,...more
A decontamination station is seen as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9,...more
