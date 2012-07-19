Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 20, 2012 | 12:05am IST

Fighter jets over Belgium

<p>A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
1 / 10
<p>A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
2 / 10
<p>The pilot of a Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft waves as he flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

The pilot of a Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft waves as he flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

The pilot of a Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft waves as he flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
3 / 10
<p>A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
4 / 10
<p>A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
5 / 10
<p>A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
6 / 10
<p>Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
7 / 10
<p>A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
8 / 10
<p>Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
9 / 10
<p>A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, July 20, 2012

A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Luxury China

Luxury China

Next Slideshows

Luxury China

Luxury China

Luxury companies are increasingly promoting their goods in China, and Chinese consumers are happily obliging.

19 Jul 2012
Religion in Mexico

Religion in Mexico

Though Mexico has one of largest Christian populations in the world, the country still shares faiths with a host of other religions and ancient traditions.

18 Jul 2012
Inside the Olympic Village

Inside the Olympic Village

Where the athletes will live during the London Olympics.

25 Jul 2012
Wolves in the real world

Wolves in the real world

Mexico's "Furros Nuevo Leon" club has 71 members who dress like animal characters, such as wolves, and interact with the public.

18 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast