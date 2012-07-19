Fighter jets over Belgium
A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The pilot of a Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft waves as he flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The pilot of a Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft waves as he flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
Luxury China
Luxury companies are increasingly promoting their goods in China, and Chinese consumers are happily obliging.
Religion in Mexico
Though Mexico has one of largest Christian populations in the world, the country still shares faiths with a host of other religions and ancient traditions.
Inside the Olympic Village
Where the athletes will live during the London Olympics.
Wolves in the real world
Mexico's "Furros Nuevo Leon" club has 71 members who dress like animal characters, such as wolves, and interact with the public.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.