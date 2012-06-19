Edition:
Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

<p>Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards al Qaeda-linked militant positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>Army soldiers run as they advance towards Shaqra town of the southern Yemeni province of Abyan after they forced al Qaeda-linked militants out of it, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>Explosives seized from positions of al Qaeda-linked militants are detonated by the army in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>A man sits in front of an army tank damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>An army tank is driven on a road near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>A Yemeni army officer looks out from a tank while on a road leading to the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>Yemeni army soldiers take up positions while fighting al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>A pro-army tribesman stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard and pro-army tribesmen gather for a group photo atop a military vehicle as they secure a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>An army soldier takes position during fighting with al-Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern province of Abyan, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>Yemeni army soldiers rest at their base in the southern Yemeni city of Jaar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>A man walks past buildings destroyed during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A pro-army tribesman flashes the victory sign as he mans a checkpoint on a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>Army soldiers take cover during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern coastal Yemeni town of Shaqra June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout</p>

<p>A poster of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen on a tree on the side of a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>A pro-army tribesman holds his firearm as he rides a motorbike in the southern Yemeni city of Jaar, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>Yemeni army soldiers fire at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>Pro-army tribesmen are seen at their position during fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>Pro-army tribesmen secure a street in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>An army soldier flees for cover at the frontline of fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>An army soldier stands guard at a local authority compound damaged during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>A Yemeni army soldier aims his weapon at positions of al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>Army soldiers are seen at the frontline of fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry</p>

<p>People inspect a neighbourhood destroyed by air strikes during fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

