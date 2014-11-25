Fighting Assad
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they head towards their positions near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa...more
A fighter from the Al-Mujahideen army, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, walks through a hole in the wall on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position on the frontline against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters take up position behind piles of sandbags on the Karm al-Tarab frontline, next to Aleppo International airport November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they stand along an alleyway at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a machine gun towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa...more
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters said they ambushed in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before firing it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bani Zeid neighborhood, Aleppo November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asaad, at Aleppo International airport November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter is seen through a missile launcher near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a damaged room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo November 18, 2014....more
Next Slideshows
Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
A grand jury declines to bring charges against a Ferguson police officer who killed an unarmed teenager.
Assembly Elections
Assembly elections are underway in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand
Where ships come to die
Decommissioned ships are taken to ship breaking yards, where they are broken down and their parts sold off as scraps.
Iraqi forces retake ISIS towns
Iraqi forces said they retook two towns north of Baghdad from Islamic State fighters clearing a main road from the capital to Iran.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.