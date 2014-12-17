Edition:
Fighting Ebola in Freetown

A grave digger watches as health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014.

Health workers escort nine-year-old Maraila, a suspected Ebola victim, to an ambulance in Devil Hole December 17, 2014.

Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014.

A sign marking an unidentified Ebola victim's grave is pictured at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.

A grave digger sleeps near the graves of Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.

Mourners attend the funeral of an Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown December 17, 2014.

Health workers carry the body of an Ebola victim for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014.

Ebola survivor Alimamy Kanu poses for a picture at Devil Hole December 17, 2014.

Bystanders watch as Ibrahim Tarawallie, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, waits to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown December 17, 2014.

A grave digger holds a sign with the name of an Ebola victim during funerals at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.

A grave digger waits as health workers unload the bodies of Ebola victims for burial at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.

Adama Tarawallie holds the head of her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devil Hole, December 17, 2014.

A baby looks out of a box at Devil Hole December 17, 2014.

A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victims at a cemetery in Freetown, December 17, 2014.

Kids stand as a man suspected of being an Ebola victim waits to be transported in Devil Hole, outside of Freetown December 17, 2014.

A woman walks by a sign at Devil Hole December 17, 2014.

