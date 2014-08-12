Fighting Ebola
A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Liberian soldiers check people traveling in Bomi County August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Czech military personnel wearing protective gear takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
A health inspection and quarantine researcher (L) demonstrates to customs policemen the symptoms of Ebola, at a laboratory at an airport in Qingdao, Shandong province, China August 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Inspection and quarantine officers look at monitors showing the temperatures of passengers arriving at an airport in Qingdao, Shandong province August 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A worker carries a bag of cocoa beans into an Ivorian cocoa cooperative warehouse in the village of Bonon, Ivory Coast, August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
A female immigration officer uses an infrared digital laser thermometer to take the temperature of a female passenger at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Health inspection and quarantine researchers work in their laboratory at an airport in Qingdao, Shandong province August 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A man washes his hands as a preventive measure against Ebola in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A female Immigration officer wearing a facemask and gloves checks a passenger's passport at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
People sit near a poster with a government message against Ebola, at the health minister's office in Abidjan August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A female immigration officer uses an infrared laser thermometer to examine a passenger at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski and doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (L) put on protective suits at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner demonstrates the testing of a blood sample at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man sits near a poster with a government message against Ebola, at the health minister's office in Abidjan August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A Czech military personnel wearing protective gear takes part in a drill in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Czech military personnel wearing protective gear takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
Protective gear of Czech military personnel wearing protective gear hang on hooks in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. ...more
