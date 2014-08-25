Fighting Ebola

A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home...more

A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home from West Africa after becoming the first Briton infected in an Ebola epidemic. The man was then driven to the Royal Free Hospital in London, where he will be treated in a purpose-built ward. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

