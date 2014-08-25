Fighting Ebola
Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers prepare at ELWA's isolation camp during the visit of Senior United Nations (U.N.) System Coordinator for Ebola David Nabarro, at the camp in Monrovia, Liberia August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia August 24, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents who are in an Ebola quarantine area complain to a security officer as they wait for their relatives to bring them food and essentials, in West Point, Monrovia, Liberia August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
People living outside the Ebola quarantine area of West Point walk at a checkpoint while carrying food and essentials for their relatives in quarantine, in Monrovia, Liberia August 23, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Protection clothes and boots from Medicins Sans Frontieres health workers are seen drying outside the isolation unit at ELWA hospital during the visit of Senior United Nations (U.N.) System Coordinator for Ebola David Nabarro (not pictured), in...more
A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home...more
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A Liberian woman stands as health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Liberian security forces stand in front of protesters after clashes at West Point neighborhood in Monrovia August 20, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Residents flee during clashes in the West Point quarantined neighborhood of Liberia's capital Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
The marketplace of West Point stands empty after clashes in the quarantined neighborhood in Monrovia, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue
Kent Brantly, (R) who contracted the deadly Ebola virus, stands with wife Amber during a press conference at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 21, 2014. The American doctor along with a second American aid worker who contracted...more
A worker cleans a newly erected UNICEF tent at the expanded ELWA Ebola Treatment Centre, on the outskirts of Monrovia, Liberia, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
Victor Klimyuk, COO of Icon Genetics inspects tobacco plants in a laboratory in Halle, August 14, 2014. Klimyuk says the process can be used for fighting many different viruses or illnesses and that it is practical because it can be scaled up easily....more
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message about Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Protective gear of Czech military personnel wearing protective gear hang on hooks in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. ...more
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits, at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital...more
A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A Czech military personnel wearing protective gear takes part in a drill in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A health inspection and quarantine researcher (L) demonstrates to customs policemen the symptoms of Ebola, at a laboratory at an airport in Qingdao, Shandong province, China August 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A man washes his hands as a preventive measure against Ebola in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A man takes a travel form to be filled by passengers, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Volunteers lower a corpse, which is prepared with safe burial practices to ensure it does not pose a health risk to others and stop the chain of person-to-person transmission of Ebola, into a grave in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik...more
A volunteer walks at a cemetery near the Mediciens Sans Frontieres treatment centre in Kailahun July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic/Handout via Reuters
Volunteers prepare to remove the bodies of people who were suspected of contracting Ebola and died in the community in the village of Pendebu, north of Kenema July 18, 2014. REUTERS/WHO/Tarik Jasarevic
Health workers, wearing head-to-toe protective gear, prepare for work outside an isolation unit in Foya District, Lofa County, Liberia in this July 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jallanzo/UNICEF/Handout via Reuters
The Aeromedical Biological Containment System (ABCS) is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, August 1, 2014. The ABCS is a portable, tent-like device installed in a modified...more
Girls look at a poster, distributed by UNICEF, bearing information on and illustrations of best practices that help prevent the spread of Ebola in Voinjama, Lofa County, Liberia in this April 2014 UNICEF handout photo. REUTERS/Ahmed...more
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Medical staff take a blood sample from a suspected Ebola patient at the government hospital in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff working with Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) prepare to bring food to patients kept in an isolation area at the MSF Ebola treatment center in Kailahun, Sierra Leone July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Medical staff put on protective gear in Kenema government hospital before taking a sample from a suspected Ebola patient in Kenema, Sierra Leone July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard
Government health workers administer blood tests to check for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
A scientist separates blood cells from plasma cells to isolate any Ebola RNA in order to test for the virus at the European Mobile Laboratory in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Misha Hussain
Government health workers are seen during the administration of blood tests for the Ebola virus in Kenema, Sierra Leone June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Umaru Fofana
Rose Komono poses for a picture at a health clinic after overcoming the Ebola virus in Gueckedou, Guinea April 3, 2014. Komono became the first victim to have beaten the disease in the region of Gueckedou, which has borne the brunt of the deaths in...more
Next Slideshows
Battle for east Ukraine
Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day while fighting a growing battle in the east against a pro-Russian rebellion.
Prisoners of war
Pro-Russian separatist rebels force-march Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of Donetsk.
Islamic State captures air base
Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.
Quake hits California
A 6.0 earthquake rocks wine county north of San Francisco.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.