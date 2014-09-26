Fighting Ebola
An actor, playing the role of Ebola, prepares before a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan, Ivory Coast September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A student holds a sign after a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, performs in front of students during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (L) and doctors (R), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An actor, playing the role of a vaccine against the Ebola, marks a canvas after a performance during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors, playing the role of Ebola (R) and doctors (L), perform during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An actor, playing the role of a doctor (L), writes on another actor playing the role of the Ebola vaccine, during an awareness campaign against the virus at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Actors parade on a street after performing at Anono school, during an awareness campaign against Ebola in Abidjan September 25, 2014. The tag on one of the actors read: "Red card to Ebola". REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A teacher reacts after marking a canvas following a performance by actors during an awareness campaign against Ebola at Anono school in Abidjan September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Next Slideshows
Saving Syria's cats
A resident cares for abandoned cats in Aleppo.
The art of Ai Weiwei
Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.
Tigers in India
Photos of the big cat from various parts of India.
Fleeing the Islamic State
Refugees from Syria flood into Turkey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.