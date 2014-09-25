Edition:
Fighting for Assad

A soldier loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad smokes while resting on a tank in Adra al-Omalia, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, September 26, 2014
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, run with their weapons along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus November 21, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, September 26, 2014
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with a military personnel during his visit to a military site at Darya area, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of army day, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on August 1, 2013. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, September 26, 2014
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad search for survivors under the debris at a hotel used by Assad's forces, in old Aleppo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, September 26, 2014
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad inspect a pick-up truck that belonged to rebels in Adra al-Omalia, after taking control of the area from rebel fighters September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, September 26, 2014
Syrian army soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose for a photograph with their weapons in the Aleppo town of Naqaren, after claiming to have regained control of the town, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, carries his weapon as he runs along a deserted street in Hujaira town, south of Damascus November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Syrian army tank is seen in the Suleiman al-Halabi neighborhood, after clashes between Free Syrian Army fighters and regime forces in Aleppo city October 5, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, September 26, 2014
Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, take up position on the front line near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, September 26, 2014
A view showing a building controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri

Friday, September 26, 2014
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in the Qalamoun mountains north of Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on December 27, 2013. REUTERS/SANA

Friday, September 26, 2014
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad prepare for military operations in areas controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, in Aleppo November 12, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, September 26, 2014
Forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Arjoun village near Qusair town May 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Rami Bleible

Friday, September 26, 2014
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad aim their weapons as they take up positions inside the traffic police branch during what they said was an offensive against them by rebel fighters in the Bab al-Jenin neighborhood of Aleppo September 10, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter is captured by Shi'ite fighters, fighting along forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near the Sayyede Zinab area in Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, September 26, 2014
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 23 miles north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 26, 2014
Shi'ite fighters, who support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, search for rebels from house to house in the countryside near Damascus November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Friday, September 26, 2014
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad walk along a street in al-Sabaa Bahrat district, an area controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, in the centre of Aleppo February 20, 2012. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, September 26, 2014
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad sit as they watch TV broadcasting Al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in a checkpoint in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Friday, September 26, 2014
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are seen in Ain-Assan village during what they said was an operation to occupy it, in southern countryside of Aleppo, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Friday, September 26, 2014
